Woman charged in newborn’s death

(WBRE/WYOU) — A woman is charged in her newborn’s death last November.

39-year-old Andrea Litter of Wilkes-Barre is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of her baby girl. Litter showed up at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital with a reported diabetic emergency on November 3, 2018.

The exam determined she recently gave birth. Litter told police she did not know she was pregnant when she gave birth at her sister’s Union Township home the day before.

Police found the baby at a home on Route 239 in Union Township on November 3. They say she placed the baby in a garbage bag and left the child near a burn-pit in the yard.