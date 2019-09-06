Woman burned in Greenfield Township fire

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman is flown to the hospital after being badly burned in a fire in Lackawanna County.

The fire broke out in a mobile home on Newton Lake in Greenfield Township around midnight. Officials tell Eyewitness News a woman in her late 70s called 911 after she had problems with her oxygen system.

She was removed from the home and flown to Lehigh Valley with burns to about 30% of her body.

The back of the home is destroyed.

A State Police Fire Marshal believes the fire was accidental, but an exact cause has yet to be determined.