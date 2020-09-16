Woman arrested in prostitution sting at East Stroudsburg hotel

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Tobyhanna woman was arrested in a prostitution sting at an East Stroudsburg hotel.

Police say Shaquela Fleming, 32, was advertising sexual activity in exchange for money online when she was contacted by an undercover detective. The detective reportedly made arrangements with Fleming via text message and officers were set up at the Quality Inn at Greentree Drive in East Stroudsburg for the meeting.

During the meeting, Fleming allegedly accepted $175 from the officer in exchange for sexual activity before being arrested. Officials say they also found $2,469 in cash and a small amount of suspected marijuana in the room.

Fleming was charged with misdemeanor promotion of prostitution. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 13th.