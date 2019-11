(WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County woman is locked up, accused of threatening to shoot up a church.

State police say 65-year-old Patricia Bohner told the pastor of Assembly of God Church in Effort Sunday she was going to shoot people in the house of worship. They say she then threatened to use a shotgun to shoot more people at a food bank.

Troopers say they found her at a different church in Brodheadsville and took her into custody. Investigators say she denied making the threats.