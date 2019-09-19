Woman accused of stealing in police custody

(WBRE/WYOU) — A woman accused of stealing from nursing home residents in Luzerne County is now in police custody.

Police arrested Marlena Rejniak Wednesday on theft-related offenses. We told you Tuesday that someone had been stealing from senior residents of Kingston Manor Personal Care Center in Kingston and Highland Park Senior Living in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Rejniak, a former employee at one of the facilities, was recently caught stealing $500 from the room of a deceased patient. Police found Rejniak hiding at her home on West Main Street in Nanticoke.