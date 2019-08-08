Woman accused of stealing from local charity

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman who worked to raise money for a local non-profit is accused of stealing from the charity.

Police say Sharon Whispell stole more than $100,000 from the Salvation Army in Tamaqua. The major of the organization went to police after learning there were discrepancies in the financial paperwork submitted to the Salvation Army headquarters by Whispell.

An audit found discrepancies since 2015, totaling nearly $117,000. Whispell is facing several charges, including theft.