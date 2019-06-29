Wolf to sign budget, has other decisions to make

After some late-night drama at the state Capitol Thursday night, the 2019-2020 budget bill was sent to the governor’s desk Friday.

The governor said he would sign that bill Friday, but it does leave him with some other tough choices to make.

Last night it seemed like the budget was all but passed but then there was a snag in the House over the school code. That has since been resolved. But while the governor will sign that budge, there are other bills he needs to make a decision on.

Governor Tom Wolf on Friday, touting a victory after the passage of a $34 billion budget bill.

“We got a budget, a bipartisan bill, that we talked about making lives better. And we’ve done that,” Wolf said.

The bill calls for millions in increased funding for education. But does not include an increase in minimum wage.

“There are things we still need to work on, but we made some real progress with this budget, and I’m proud of what we did,” Wolf said.

The governor downplaying some of the drama that took place leading up to the bill’s passage.

“This is what democracy is. You have deeply held ideas and passions, and you express them openly, and then you get something done,” Wolf said.

But despite plans to sign the budget bill, he still has other decisions to make, like whether to sign or veto a bill that would help fund counties getting new voting machines, but would eliminate straight party voting.

The governor says he hasn’t decided which bills he will veto, but said he will sign the bill to end the cash assistance program, which helps the poor who are temporarily unable to work. The bill also includes millions in medical funds.

“So, if I veto the whole thing, we don’t get the tens of millions of dollars for hospitals that serve people in need. It’s a tough choice. I’m sorry that was the bad choice that I had to make,” Wolf said.