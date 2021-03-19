Wolf: PA teacher vaccinations ahead of schedule

DOYLESTOWN, BUCKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The goal of getting Pennsylvania teachers, child care workers and school staff vaccinated is moving at a faster pace than expected.

That’s the word today from Governor Wolf who toured Bucks County Intermediate Unit in Doylestown.

It’s one of the state’s 28 intermediate units serving as temporary vaccine clinics for teachers.

The governor and the state’s COVID-19 vaccine task force decided Pennsylvania’s first allocations of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would go to school workers.

Through Friday morning, 83,859 of them received the single-shot vaccine.

“Pennsylvanians really need our kids to get back to class and back to school and you’re making that possible by moving so quickly, so efficiently to get this done,” said Gov. Tom Wolf (D) Pennsylvania.

“For many, those vaccines represent hope for a return to normal in our schools. One Bucks County Intermediate team member summarized it perfectly in an email this morning. She said “being vaccinated will definitely ease some of the stress working with children every day and allow staff to focus on the important staff of serving families and children,” said Mark Hoffman, Executive Director, Bucks County Intermediate Unit.

The state set a goal of administering nearly 95,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine shots to school staff by the end of the month. That goal will be reached this weekend.