Wolf announces new business guidance for outdoor recreation

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced updated guidelines for the types of outdoor recreation that businesses may offer during the ‘yellow’ and ‘green’ phases of reopening, and safety measures.

According to the release, the guidance allows outdoor activities like mountain biking, outdoor miniature golf, motorsports venues, go carts, rock climbing, disc golf, paintball, horse riding, tennis, archery or shooting, and other similar facilities that conduct operations outdoors to resume operation in yellow phase counties.

It is advised that online ticketing and timed or staged entry are strongly encouraged to manage occupancy rates and physical distancing.

Pennsylvania’s recreational facilities are reopening to the public, with facilities in state parks and forests such as cabins, cottages, lodges, and yurts opening statewide on Friday, June 12, and most state park swimming pools in yellow phase and green phase counties reopening as of Saturday, June 13. As of Saturday, June 6, all 58 state park beaches are open to swimming.

Capacity at beaches and pools will be limited to 50% of the normal facility capacity and mitigation measures, including restricting visitor parking, controlling facility access, ensuring social distancing and the wearing of face masks when not in the water, must remain in place. All Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance remains in effect.

The updated guidance can be found here.