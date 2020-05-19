Wolf Administration releases numbers on coronavirus cases in nursing homes, long-term care facilities

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Wolf Administration released data on coronavirus-related cases and death at long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

According to the department, the data includes the number of cases, number of employee cases and number of deaths that have occurred at each facility. For facilities with less than five in any of these data points, the information is redacted.

“COVID-19 is a particularly challenging situation for these settings as they care for residents with serious medical conditions. We will continue to work to ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents through education, resources and testing,” said Dr. Levine.

“Our long-term care facilities are an integral part of Pennsylvania’s health care system. People providing care in long-term care facilities must endure these challenges of this difficult time while maintaining continuity and services for people under their care,” said Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller. “We are committed to continuing networks of support for these facilities so we can navigate and overcome this challenge together.”

The Wolf Administration has taken a three-pillar approach to protecting the vulnerable residents living in nursing homes and other long-term living settings:

Ensuring resident safety through testing, education and resources.

Preventing and mitigating outbreaks.

Working in partnership with state agencies, local health departments and long-term care facility operators.

Guidance released last week to hospitals and skilled nursing homes require a resident who is being discharged from a hospital to a nursing home, personal care home, or assisted living facility be tested for COVID-19, if they were not hospitalized due to the virus.

A Health Alert was previously issued by the department to provide direction to all skilled nursing facilities on a universal testing strategy, outlining when testing should be used, and what steps to take after a positive test result.