Wolf Administration: Manufacturer coming to Lackwanna County, bringing hundreds of jobs

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Tom Wolf announced a Poland-based manufacturer will establish a new facility in Lackawanna County, creating more than 400 jobs.

CANPACK Group is an international manufacturer of aluminum, steel cans and glass bottles for the food and beverage sector. The manufacturer is a subsidiary of Pennsylvania-based Giorgi Global Holdings, Inc.

“CANPACK is known throughout the world for its manufacturing stength, and we are thrilled that the company has chosen Pennsylvania for its entry into North America,” Governor Wolf said.

The company said it will invest nearly $366 million dollars into the Lackawanna County project, creating more than 400 executive, professional and technical manufacturing jobs over the next three years.