Wolf Administration announces guidance for resuming summer sports

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – On Wednesday, Governor Wolf announced guidance for high school, college, professional and recreational sports teams to resume voluntary workouts and other in-person activities in the state’s ‘yellow’ and ‘green’ phases of reopening on Friday.

Public and private K-12 schools under the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) and the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association (PISAA) in the yellow and green phase can resume voluntary sports workouts after developing a safety plan that corresponds with the Department of Education’s Preliminary Guidance for Phased Reopening of Schools guidance.

Recreational and amateur sports teams in the green phase can hold games and practices such as basketball, hockey, field hockey, football, soccer, swimming, baseball, softball, lacrosse, gymnastics and kickball, following CDC guidelines.

Gatherings of participants and players are limited to 25 persons in the yellow phase and 250 persons in the green phase.

League and team staff must review CDC guidance for youth sports. Coaches and other adult personnel are encouraged to wear face coverings and screen athletes for symptoms before practices and games.

Spectators are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear face coverings.

College sports, including those sanctioned by the NCAA, including intramural and club sports, can resume in-person activity after developing an athletic health and safety plan in accordance with the Postsecondary Education Institutions and Adult Education Programs guidance.

Professional sports can resume immediately. Teams or leagues in the yellow phase, or if more than 250 people are on site in the green phase, must have a COVID-19 safety plan approved by the Department of Health.

Click here for the full list of guidance on sports from the Wolf Administration.