Wolf Administration announces grant recipients to combat opioid epidemic

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health announced the creation of two new health systems designed to offer medication-assisted treatment programs for those suffering from opioid addiction who are uninsured, underinsured or privately insured.

“Our medication-assisted treatment facilities are on the front lines of working to make sure those suffering from the disease of addiction get the assistance they need to recover,” said Dr. Levine. “Through the ‘hub and spoke’ model, the primary care physicians within these health systems will have the support they need to prescribe medication-assisted treatment to their patients. Their efforts will help ensure that access is available to residents in several counties afflicted by this disease.”

Pennsylvania’s hub-and-spoke model has an addiction specialist physician at the center as the hub, providing expert guidance and support to primary care physicians in rural and underserved areas of the state.

The primary care physicians, who serve as the spokes, will provide the direct-patient care, including the medication-assisted treatment prescription.

Patients also will be connected to drug and alcohol counseling in their communities.

The grant is funded through the State Opioid Response efforts received by the Wolf Administration to combat the substance use epidemic by increasing access to treatment, reducing unmet treatment need, and reducing opioid overdose-related deaths through the provision of prevention, treatment and recovery activities for opioid use disorder.

