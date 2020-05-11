Wolf addresses counties reopening against orders

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Wolf blasted the counties going rogue in a news conference Monday morning.

Schuylkill County has joined Dauphin, Lebanon, and most recently, Lancaster Counties to move into the yellow phase of re-opening this Friday. ‘Cowardly,’ ‘selfish,’ unsafe’ and ‘surrender,’: All terms used by the governor Monday. Wolf praised the sacrifice of Pennsylvanians across the commonwealth and let the defiant counties know their decisions are going to be costly.

“To those politicians who decide to cave in to this coronavirus, they need to understand the consequences of their cowardly act,” said Wolf.

Governor Wolf directly addressed the counties in the Commonwealth who have decided to go into the yellow phase of re-opening of their own accord.

“These folks are choosing to desert in the face of the enemy in the middle of a war that Pennsylvanians are winning and must win,” said Wolf.

More than 3,700 deaths in the Keystone State. Wolf says while there has been a flattening of the curve, not staying the course is putting countless more lives in danger.

“The politicians who are encouraging the people they were elected to lead to quit the fight are acting in a most cowardly way,” said Wolf.

The governor also spoke directly to small business owners who have endured and sacrificed, saying they need to stay on board for safety.

“That’s not only morally wrong, it’s also really bad business. If a company or a business chooses to open they’re not really making a good decision for their customers and the customers need to know that, and that is what this is about,” said Wolf.

County district attorneys and prosecutors are on board not to enforce any orders, but Governor Wolf says the state won’t be as kind.

“I’m not going to put up with any politician anywhere in Pennsylvania jeopardizing the lives of the citizens of those counties,” said Wolf.

The message to be made clear where it hurts, financially.

“The funding we have put aside in helping to fight this crisis will go to the folks who are doing their part. That includes our Cares Act funding which will be used to support counties that are following the orders to prevent the spread,” said Wolf.

Governor Wolf clarified the funds that would be withheld from these counties would be discretionary, not for any medical communities still on the front lines of this pandemic. While scorning these defiant counties, he also made it clear, “the ultimate goal is to defeat that virus. If we don’t do that, nothing else matters.”