Witnesses say car crash ends with vehicle into vendor stand at Back to School event

GOULDSBORO, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a close call in Wayne County Sunday after a car accident interrupted a Back to School drive and fair.

Salon Joy’s fourth annual Fill the Backpack Drive and Vendor Fair kicked off Sunday morning at 11 in Gouldsboro.

The event invites people to come and drop off backpacks and all other types of school supplies for students. But an eyewitness described what happened in the middle of the event during a car accident.









“Today was our fourth annual Fill the Bus event and unfortunately during our event today, there was a car accident. It appears that a car had lost control and had hit another car and it went into one of the vendors,” Salon Joy owner and stylist Nichole Londo said.

There is no official information at this time on the crash or the condition of those injured.