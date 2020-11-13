Witnesses: Driver leaves crash scene on foot, caught by police

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) —Witnesses who helped with the scene of an accident say a vehicle going northbound went into the southbound lane causing a collision on North Main Avenue, in Scranton Friday morning.





They say the driver of the vehicle traveling northbound left the scene on foot towards Dickson City, but the passengers stayed with the vehicle.

The witnesses say occupants of both vehicles sustained minor injuries, but they didn’t know how many were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was caught by police not far from accident. North Main Avenue at the 81 off-ramp closed for the duration of cleanup and is now open again.

There is no official word yet if charges have been filed.