With drought conditions expected to improve in the Northeast, is it too late for farmers?

EYEWITNESS WEATHER CENTER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released the U.S. Seasonal Drought Outlook through the rest of 2020 indicating that a drought removal is likely for Central Pennsylvania.

In the latest seasonal assessment, the CPC talks about the Northeast saying, “… Autumn is a favorable time for soil moisture recharge as several factors lend themselves toward positive water balances, and in general, droughts rarely linger in New England due to these factors.”

While soil conditions are supposed to improve across the Northeast, some crops have already taken a toll in the growing season.

In the most recent crop reports in Pennsylvania from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), crop progress shows a sharp decline in conditions this year.

USDA most recent crop and pasture reports



Although, as of Sept. 20, the USDA reported that the highest percentage of crop and pasture progress had fair conditions.

As corn and soybeans are maturing and being harvested, long-term forecasts indicate some improvement which would take place mostly after harvesting.

The CPC also states, “There are no definitive signals from 1 to 3 months for either improvement or worsening drought, but the odds slightly favor some improvement in parts of the Northeast as compared to deterioration and development…”