With drought conditions expected to improve in the Northeast, is it too late for farmers?

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

EYEWITNESS WEATHER CENTER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released the U.S. Seasonal Drought Outlook through the rest of 2020 indicating that a drought removal is likely for Central Pennsylvania.

In the latest seasonal assessment, the CPC talks about the Northeast saying, “… Autumn is a favorable time for soil moisture recharge as several factors lend themselves toward positive water balances, and in general, droughts rarely linger in New England due to these factors.”

While soil conditions are supposed to improve across the Northeast, some crops have already taken a toll in the growing season.

In the most recent crop reports in Pennsylvania from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), crop progress shows a sharp decline in conditions this year.

USDA most recent crop and pasture reports

Although, as of Sept. 20, the USDA reported that the highest percentage of crop and pasture progress had fair conditions.

As corn and soybeans are maturing and being harvested, long-term forecasts indicate some improvement which would take place mostly after harvesting.

The CPC also states, “There are no definitive signals from 1 to 3 months for either improvement or worsening drought, but the odds slightly favor some improvement in parts of the Northeast as compared to deterioration and development…”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Forecast

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Radar

Radar

Temperatures

Temperatures

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Extended Forecast

Extended Forecast

Dew Points

Dew Points

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Eyewitness News is the only local television station with the WeatheRate Seal of Approval. WeatheRate is a company that compares television weather forecasts with the actual weather, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

WeatheRate has certified that Eyewitness News on WBRE, WYOU and PAhomepage.com has had the most accurate forecast year after year since 2008.

We've got the area's largest team of meteorologists working to keep you and your family safe in all kinds of weather. With a combined 45 years of experience forecasting the weather for Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, we're certified as the most trusted source for local weather information.

So when you need serious, accurate weather information, there's only once place to turn - Eyewitness News.

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos