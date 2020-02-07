Wintry weather hits Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Central Pennsylvania was first to get hit with the wintry weather moving through our region, making it tricky for drivers to navigate.

The snow stopped around 1 p.m. after a messy morning. It started off with pouring rain and turned into sleet and snow. Community members told Eyewitness News this is not weather you wanted to be out in.

“The wife doesn’t like the weather, she can’t stand it,” said Williamsport resident Robert Herritt. “At 84 years old the weather is not very nice to her.”

Herrit was just one of many out on errands Friday and found it difficult driving in some places.

“Well we had to come out to get her glasses checked right now it’s just a little bit messy and sloppy but it’s slippery in spots,” he added.

For some, the snowfall meant a change in plans.

“We’re supposed to be traveling to Pittsburgh today, but I think we’re probably going to wait,” said Pamela Emery of Williamsport. “Not because of the snow here but it’s the mountains, going over those mountains.”

Emery explained she had a bit of a scare on the road earlier in the day. After sliding through a red light, she had to turn to four-wheel drive. As for others, the white flakes kept them busy.

“I got to get the back corners over here and the lot by the Scottish Rite,” said Chase Schenck, who works for Wolyniec Construction.

He said it was his fifth time being called in to shovel snow this winter.

“I feel bad for anyone in a smaller car that doesn’t have four-wheel drive,” he said.

Despite the snow-covered streets, messy roadways and frigid temperatures, some said they enjoy the winter weather.

“Oh I love it,” said Britt Banks, a Williamsport resident. “I’m out here enjoying the snow it’s beautiful.”

But there’s a reason she doesn’t mind the conditions.

“I don’t have to drive in it. I’m a bus rider,” she said.

“I can’t wait for summer,” Emery said.

For those of you who agree with Emery, it’s only six more weeks until spring.