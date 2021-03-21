Winter’s End Run has a new look

SHICKSHINNY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Warm weather blessed an annual run in Luzerne County.

The 40th annual Winter’s End 4.5 mile Run is hosted by the Wyoming Valley Striders. The race was held on the Susquehanna Warrior Trail starting in Shickshinny.

That’s a change from previous years because officials needed for a bigger trail to follow COVID protocols. This race was also capped at 200 people who ran in four different heats to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

This marks their second in-person run in the last 16 months.

“We’re very happy to be back out and as you can see, all the runners here they’re very excited, they just want to get out and run, do what they love to do,” race director Linda Wojnar said.

Wyoming Valley Striders plan on holding their annual Cherry Blossom 5-mile run on May 2nd in Kirby Park.

Registration for that race will also be limited to 200 people.