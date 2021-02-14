Winter weather to arrive Monday morning

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Two winter storms will move across Pennsylvania this week. The first storm will come at us in two rounds.

The first round will happen on Monday. Light snow and snow showers will develop mid-to-late morning and early afternoon. As it gets closer to sunset, the light snow will mix with and change to light sleet. The key word here is light.

Daytime snow accumulations will range from a coating to an inch or two. A light glaze of ice is possible. Even though it will be light, it only takes a little bit to make slippery spots on untreated surfaces. Give yourself extra travel time.

Round two will start Monday night, which will be heavier. This round will be a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. By Tuesday morning, some southern locations and warmer valleys could see this mix change to plain rain.

Needless to say, it looks like it’ll be a bit sloppy Tuesday morning. If there’s any good news, this part of the storm is moving fast and will wrap up by lunch time on Tuesday.

Moderate snow accumulation is likely north of Williamsport and across the Endless Mountains. For places farther south and east, the wintry mix will cut down on the snow accumulations. However, there could be enough freezing rain to cause damage to tree limbs and power lines as well as isolated power outages.

Another piece of good news is that temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 30s. This will help mitigate the impact of our wintry weather.

A brief break is expected on Wednesday. There will be some sun, but it will be cold.

The next winter storm will arrive on Thursday. Much like the first storm, this late-week system will also deliver a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and plain rain.

While the speed of this system is subject to change, the wintry mix will start on Thursday and taper off Friday morning.

Saturday will offer us some colder weather with scattered snow showers. For now, we should enjoy some sun next Sunday with highs in the lower 30s.