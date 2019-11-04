Winter Weather Preparedness Week

BINGHAMTON, NY— This coming Sunday, November 10, marks the start of the National Weather Service’s Winter Weather Awareness Week! The educational week is designed to give you all the tools to avoid any trouble during the colder months.

Dave Nicosia, the warning coordination meteorologist with the NWS says that he hopes people especially take caution when getting on the road.

“The number one cause of death in the winter time is getting in a car accident,” Nicosia told Eyewitness News.

He also says that, aside from leaving extra time for commuting, to make sure your car is always packed with an emergency supply kit in case you get stuck. You should also make sure that your home is prepared in case you lose power during a storm.