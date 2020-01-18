Winter weather having an impact on the region

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Winter weather has been hitting our area most of the day Saturday.

Eyewitness News reporter Rachael Espaillat was out in Covington Township with an update on conditions. A thin layer of snow has accumulated on the ground, approximately three to four inches.

Even though there’s not much snow, travel is still a bit dicey. For the most part, people were staying clear of the roads while our crew was out along Route 307. We found only one couple shoveling their driveway. People who live in the area say that the wind is often the major challenge when dealing with snow in this area.

“The wind and all the drifting and stuff, you never know. One side of the road could be a foot, the other side could be plain grass,” Bradley Tarr said.

“We have certain roads that consistently drift. We can go through there and in a half-hour, the road drifts and shuts again. Just hit it as often as you can and salt it when possible,” John Bauman with the DPW said.

One benefit about this storm is that it’s on the weekend so there haven’t been many cars on the roads.