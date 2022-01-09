Winter weather causing travel issues in NEPA

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Winter weather caused problems on the roads across our region. And we aren’t done with it just yet.

Monroe County 911 Center took about 30 calls for ice-related traffic incidents, with the most happening from 7 a.m. to about 10:30 Sunday morning.

Not as many issues in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties Sunday. Just two crashes on I-81. Right now PennDOT is reporting wet roads with freezing conditions on I-81 from Moosic to the New York border. This is what it looked like around 11 p.m.

People in Schuylkill County reported icy conditions getting worse later in the day. Dispatchers said they had three ice-related crashes from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Many schools across the area as well as government buildings are opening late tomorrow.