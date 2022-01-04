Winter weather advisory issued for parts of NEPA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Some parts of the area could see a little bit of ice Wednesday morning.

The areas to be on the lookout Wednesday morning are Monroe, Carbon, and Pike Counties. Expected are light pockets of freezing rain and drizzle. That has the potential to lead to isolated slippery spots, especially on untreated roads and sidewalks.

Tonight will turn out clear to partly cloudy and not nearly as cold. Lows will be in the middle and upper 20s. While one weak system passes to our north tomorrow and another one passes to our east, the result for us on Wednesday will be more clouds than sun. However, it will be warmer with afternoon temperatures topping off in the lower and middle 40s.

A few flurries and snow showers are possible Wednesday. If you get the snow to accumulate at all at your home, it will be a coating to one inch by Thursday morning.

