Winter walk offers chance to beat cabin fever

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Valentine’s Day is past us, but it’s never too late to get some exercise with others.

Greater Hazleton Rails to Trails organized a winter walk Saturday in Hazle Township. The group set up a roughly five-mile walk and everyone and their pets were welcome.

It started at Greater Hazleton Rails to Trails then onto Dreck Creek Reservoir and back. It gave walkers a good way to cure a little cabin fever.

“The Dreck Creek Reservoir is a nice spot, it’s kind of a scenic spot. And five miles is a pretty nice distance to get a good exercise in,” volunteer Audra Mitchell said.

“This is gonna be about family time, and seeing nature and just being together,” Amy Yanack of Hazle Township said.

Greater Hazleton Rails to Trails begins off Route 93 near downtown Hazleton.