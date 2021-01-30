Winter storm to impact northeastern and central Pennsylvania

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) It was a great start to the weekend as sunshine made a return. High pressure will remain in control Saturday night keeping our weather quiet. We are watching the low pressure system currently out in the Central Plains. This system will continue to push into the Ohio River Valley through Sunday. Cloud cover will increase Saturday night and into Sunday.

High pressure remains over our area tonight. Low pressure over the Central Plains moves east into the Ohio River Valley.

Sunday morning will start off quiet for the early morning hours. Light snow will begin to develop from southwest to northeast (from Central PA into Northeastern PA). Some dry air may cause the snow to evaporate before reaching the ground at the onset. However, light snow will continue for the afternoon and into the evening hours.

Futurecast: Sunday Morning

Periods of light snow will continue to settle in overnight across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. With temperatures below freezing, untreated surfaces will be slick. Allow extra travel time if you’re out on the roadways!

Futurecast: Sunday Evening

As the low pressure system over the Ohio River Valley transfers its energy to a developing coastal storm, this is when we can expect to see some of the more steadier and heavier snow for our area. This will likely occur heading into Monday afternoon. Remember, this is a long duration event. We still will continue to see accumulating snow Monday night and into Tuesday.

Futurecast: Energy from the low over the Ohio River Valley transfers to a coastal storm.

Periods of snow will start to become more scattered and taper off into Tuesday night. Winds will also become gusty from Tuesday into Wednesday as the coastal storm drifts toward New England.

As for accumulations at this time, the farther south and east you are, the more snow you are likely to see. The lesser amounts will be the more north and west you go. Regardless, travel impacts will be likely. You’ll want to keep checking back with Eyewitness Weather throughout the weekend for the latest details regarding this storm.

Snow Outlook (posted: Saturday night)

And for your full Eyewitness Weather forecast, click here. For interactive radar, click here.

