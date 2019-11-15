Winter Market to Kick Off Holidays in Scranton

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The holidays will be here before we know it and one county is preparing for an annual celebration.

Lackawanna County Commissioners are getting ready for their annual Winter Market. This year thousands can enjoy the festivities on Wyoming Avenue December 6th through the 8th. All of the activities will surely get you into the holiday spirit.

“Free Santa pictures, there’s going to be carriage rides, there’s going to be entertainment. Free cookies and hot chocolate. We light up the Globe Friday at 5 p.m. It’s going to be a great day. A lot of caroling,” said Pat O’Malley, D- Lackawanna County Commissioner.

The winter market will have more than 60 vendors to promote local businesses.