Winning $250,000 Cash 5 ticket sold in Monroe County

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One lucky person in Monroe County got an early Christmas present of $250,000 from a Cash 5 drawing on Wednesday.

The winner has not yet been identified, but the winning ticket was bought at the Mini Mart and Exxon Gas Station in Tannersville. The ticket matched the winning numbers 04-10-17-29-37.

The station earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.