MIDDLETOWN, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania Lottery sold a Powerball® ticket worth $1 million for the Saturday, October 31st drawing, but no one has claimed ownership.

The winning ticket sold online matched all five white balls drawn of 02-06-40-42-55.

The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.

The owner of the winning ticket has one year from October 31st, 2020 to claim their prize.