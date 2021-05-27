Winfield woman accused of first-degree murder

HARTLEY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Winfield woman is accused of first-degree murder after a fatal overdose in April.

According to paperwork, police were dispatched to the 400 block of Lamey Road in Hartley Township in the early morning hours of April 15. Police found a deceased male who was identified as John Wendall Nichols, 77, of Millmont.

An autopsy on Nichols determined he overdosed on a lethal dosage of the prescription medication Verapamil. The Verapamil was prescribed to Nichols’ wife, Myrle Nichols (now Myrle Miller).

Myrle Nichols Miller was charged with first degree murder, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, insurance fraud, theft by deception, forgery, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, and perjury.

Miller was arraigned and bail was denied.