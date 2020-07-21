Wineries and breweries adapting to new restrictions

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Vineyards and breweries are scrambling to come up with food menus after Governor Wolf’s latest order restricting alcohol consumption.

Many vineyards and breweries work with food trucks to service their properties but the new mandate stated alcohol could only be sold as a meal by owners themselves. Like Susquehanna Brewing Company, breweries rely on food trucks or other local businesses to come and service their food needs of their customers.

But with the new mandate, Governor Wolf ordered alcohol only be served with a meal, and that meal had to occur in the same transaction as the alcohol purchase.

Meaning, these businesses had to quickly come up with a way to sell some food as a meal if they wanted to stay open.

