Windy and rainy weather in our area

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — We’re keeping a close watch on the weather this windy and rainy evening.

A cold front will move across Pennsylvania with two bigger impacts for us. First, the wind. A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of central and eastern Pennsylvania. Gusts near 55 miles per hour are possible, which have the potential to cause property and tree damage, toss around loose items and cause isolated power outages.

Second, scattered showers will continue with an embedded thunderstorm. Any thunderstorm has the potential to enhance the already gusty winds.

Showers will quickly taper off and weaken this evening. It will stay windy and somewhat cold tonight with temperatures in the middle 30s by morning.

Monday will offer a mix of clouds and some sun. It’ll be windy and chilly along with an isolated rain or snow shower. We’re forecasting highs in the middle and upper 40s.