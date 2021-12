COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of fire fighters from numerous companies across Monroe County battled a stubborn fire in Tobyhanna, Coolbaugh Township.

Crews were called to the scene before 1 p.m. Monday afternoon. At least two people live in the apartment house. Everyone got out safely.

According to the fire chief, fire got into the walls and spread to the attic. The winds made fighting the fire difficult.

The fire remains under investigation.