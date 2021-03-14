Winds cause fire to destroy barn, start brushfire in Luzerne County

NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — No one was injured after a fire destroyed a barn and caused a brushfire in the area of 51 Wapwallopen Road in Luzerne County.

According to the Nescopeck Township fire chief, the call came in around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. It started after residents were cooking maple syrup over a fire in the barn. The winds caused the barn to catch fire and it later spread to nearby farmland.

The brushfire is under control and the barn is a loss.

No one was displaced because of the fire.

