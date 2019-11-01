Winds and Rain cause damage in the Poconos

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many residents across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania woke up this morning to debris and trees in the road after overnight storms.

In Monroe County, on Echo Lake Road, we found one tree across the road. Many residents woke up very concerned.

“Well, it was really really bad. I mean, I didn’t put my dogs out because I was terrified. And I’m coming down Hemlock, which is right off of Route 611, and we almost hit, like a tree was split in the middle of the road,” Karen Kirincic of Monroe County said.

Here in Mount Pocono, the winds were so strong they were able to blow a vent off the top of a roof of Pioneer Diner.

The scene in Wayne County was very much the same. According to PPL, there was about a hundred people without power as of 6 am in Sterling Township. In Wayne County, many were concerned about the loudness of the wind.

“Some of the wind was like a train coming through, you know, it was really windy. The garbage cans came flying off and over,” Fred O’Reilly of Sterling Township said.