SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Fire crews were on the move Saturday in Schuylkill County for an unusual fire call.

A windmill fire broke out Just after 8 a.m. near Mahanoy City. It happened at Locust Ridge Wind Farm.

The fire chief tells Eyewitness News the major concern was a possible brush fire spreading from wind-blown embers but that did not happen.

Firefighters set up a safe zone and watched the turbine burn itself out.