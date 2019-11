(WBRE/WYOU) — Gusty winds could ground 16 famous balloons in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday.

But officials say they won’t make that call until Thursday morning. Participants of the parade were rehearsing Tuesday. The show will go on whether the balloons fly or not.

They’ve only been grounded once in 1971 because of wind. But officials are trying to avoid a repeat of the 1997 parade when the Cat in the Hat balloon knocked down part of a lamppost, injuring four people.