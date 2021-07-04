Williamsport’s 26th annual Set The Night to Music Fireworks Extravaganza

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Sparks and celebrations are underway for the 4th of July.

One annual event has returned, and this year’s is a lot more normal than 2020’s. It feels a lot like pre-COVID times at the city of Williamsport’s 26th Set the Night to Music Fireworks Extravaganza. Everyone Eyewitness News talked to says it feels great to enjoy the holiday with no restrictions.

“It just feels good to come down and hear the music,” Raymond Klinger of Williamsport said.

“I love the 4th of July every year but they didn’t have it last year because of coronavirus,” Stacy Klinger of Williamsport said.

Even first-timers say it’s an experience they’ve been craving for a while.

“It’s awesome. And Soren, when he was born, everyone was wearing masks, so it’s really good to get out and have him see people’s faces and not the masks,” Devin Klaburner of Williamsport said.

“It’s cool. This year, they lifted everything up, all the restrictions are lifted. It’s going to get better and it’s going to be better next year too,” William I. Henry Sr., of Williamsport said.

“The sun is shining, a breeze, it’s nice. Everyone come on out,” David Pauls of Williamsport said.

Even though it’s great to celebrate again, some say it still feels strange not wearing a mask.

“That part feels weird, you know and after you go used to doing it, now you’ve got to get un-used to doing it,” Gregory Johnson of Pittsburgh said.

Still plenty going on here tonight. The fireworks will start at 9:40 p.m. and last for about half an hour with the event will end some time after 10 p.m.