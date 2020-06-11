Williamsport working on alternative summer activities for kids

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — COVID-19 has affected summer recreation programs in Lycoming County.

Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter announced, because of the coronavirus, Memorial Pool in the city will be closed this summer. Additionally, Williamsport will not host normal summer recreation programs due to restrictions.

However, the city is coming up with new ideas for kids and other community members to enjoy. They include a “slow roll bike ride” through the city, or arts and crafts such as painting.

“For me, first and foremost, is the health and safety of the community so when we were having the discussions around the pool, we didn’t feel as though we could open it in a way that would keep the community safe or we couldn’t ensure the health and safety of our lifeguards or people that would be coming to the pool,” Slaughter said.

Slaughter says his office is still working on coming up with additional activities for kids in the community, while maintaining social distancing guidelines.