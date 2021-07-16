Williamsport woman charged after stabbing

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Williamsport woman is facing charges after police say she stabbed another woman.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, Yelena Justine-Kay Olson, 17, is facing charges as an adult after police say she stabbed and sliced another female’s arm, wrist, and upper chest area on July 5.

The victim was taken to UPMC Williamsport and treated for those injuries via emergency surgery.

Olson was taken to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail and faces charges of aggravated assault, possession of instrument of crime, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.