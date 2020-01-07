Williamsport Welcomes a New Mayor

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) It’s a year of change in Lycoming County. And that change starts with the new mayor of Williamsport. History is made as the city swears in its first-ever African American Mayor. Eyewitness News Reporter Morgan Parrish attended his swearing ceremony Monday morning

“It’s truly humbling its just a blessing I don’t take it lightly I am…..Speechless,” said Mayor Derek Slaughter of Williamsport.

City leaders and community members cheered and clapped as Mayor Derek Slaughter, the first black Mayor of Williamsport, was sworn into office in city hall.

“Obviously I’m really excited to work with Mayor Slaughter I have to get used to calling him that I’m used to calling him Derek,” said Councilman John Mackey.

Mayor Derek Slaughter is in office, and he says he’s ready to hit the ground running.

“Its great its a good feeling but there’s a lot of work to do I don’t take that lightly so we’re ready to get started immediately.”

“Its a great day for the city of Williamsport January 6th, 2020 it’s a new day.” said police chief Damon Hagan, of Williamsport.

The mayor tells Eyewitness News a top priority will be looking out for the taxpayers.

“Just to get our financial house in order to get our government functioning the way it should be, and really just to make Williamsport solid again.”

Community members say it’s time to push this city forward and now doing so with a new face and new energy.

“I think it’s just going to be a great a great time for the city were all looking forward to some changes and to support whats happening in the city,” said Allanah Gabriel of Williamsport.

Allanah Gabriel has lived in Williamsport her whole life.

She says there’s a handful of issues on her radar she would like to see tackled.

“Whether it’s homelessness or the opioid situation and even neighborhood organizations like Newberry Community Partnership.”

As high school choir members sang tunes.

And some new council members took oath..they say having Mayor Derek Slaughter in the office is a sign of hope.

“I’m looking forward to working with him you know I was fortunate to get to know him a little during the campaign we were able to share a little bit of ideas and try to understand each other so I’m optimistic,” said Councilman Adam Yoder, Williamsport.