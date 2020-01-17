Williamsport Soap Box Derby Planning Begins

(WBRE/WYOU) — The Soap Box Derby in Williamsport is months away, but the planning has already started.

Registration for the annual event is scheduled for this Saturday at 10 a.m. at the community arts center. People from Lycoming County ages seven to 20 are eligible to race. All drivers who are planning on registering must bring a copy of their birth certificate.

Once everyone is registered, a construction clinic will be held on May 9th where drivers will make repairs on their cars and begin to practice. Drivers must be accompanied by a sponsor whether it’s a parent, guardian, or mentor.

Race day is June 13th on Market Street in Williamsport.