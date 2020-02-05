Williamsport Regional Airport to see less flights

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Beginning next week, there will be fewer flights at the Williamsport Regional Airport.

American Airlines announced a reduced schedule in their spring flights into and out of the Lycoming County facility. Until May 6th, 2020, there will only be one flight per day at the Williamsport Regional Airport. American Airlines gave no reason for this deduction, except that it was a business decision.

“We want the flights, we want the flights, we want the flights,” said Commissioner Rick Mirabito, (D) Lycoming County.

According to the Williamsport Regional Airport Authority, the new one-a-day flight schedule will go into effect next week. The announcement came after American Airlines released their spring schedule.

“Yeah we’re a little disappointed. We’re going to reach out to them and speak with them about that,” said Richard Howell, Executive Director of the airport.

The Williamsport Regional Airport is the way to fly into, and out of Lycoming County. Just this past October, $17 million were poured into a new terminal. President Donald Trump even flew into the airport last May for a rally.

President Trump addressing the crowd at his rally in Montoursville in May 2019.

Travelers say they’re not thrilled with this decision to cut flights.

“I’m a little upset about that so I’m checking to see if my flights to Florida are still going to be rescheduled or do I have to reschedule or what’s going to happen,” said Williamsport resident Teresa Moore,.

Teresa tells Eyewitness News she has a flight scheduled to Florida on February 17th but hasn’t heard back if the timing has changed.

“Extremely inconvenient. Most of the time you have to rent a car in Philadelphia and my brother just got in from Philadelphia and he had to rent a car and drive to Williamsport so it’s very inconvenient,” Moore said.

The one flight a day will be scheduled for the afternoon. Eyewitness News asked Howell if this will affect job security at the airport.

“To a certain extent yes, to a larger extent no. TSA, they’re here to screen flights so I’m assuming they’re probably going to make some adjustments to their schedule. I don’t think they have part time people if you will,” Howell replied.

And the Lycoming County Commissioners are concerned how this plays a role in economic growth of the county.

“Obviously to the extent that we can continue to work on broadband, it’s not going to help not being able to get out by plane,” said Commissioner Rick Mirabtio, (D) Lycoming County.

Commissioner Scott Metzger, (R) Lycoming County added, “One flight a day isn’t adequate.”

The county commissioners tell Eyewitness News it may be time to start lobbying for other airlines to make their way into the airport as opposed to just using American Airlines.

Now, as far as bringing in more flights, Howell says after May 6th the number could return to two and could even increase to three a day in the summer.