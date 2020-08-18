Williamsport Regional Airport adds flight to North Carolina

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) American Airlines’ first ever flight from Williamsport Regional Airport to Charlotte International Airport departed Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.

American Airlines will operate two flights a day in each direction, replacing previous service in and out of Philadelphia International Airport.

Among those on board the inaugural flight were Tony Massare, Lycoming County Commissioner and Jason Fink, Lycoming Chamber of Commerce President.

Reporter Sean Coffey will have more on the inaugural flight on later editions of Eyewitness News.