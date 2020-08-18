Williamsport Regional Airport adds flight to North Carolina

Top Stories

by: Sean Coffey

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) American Airlines’ first ever flight from Williamsport Regional Airport to Charlotte International Airport departed Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.

American Airlines will operate two flights a day in each direction, replacing previous service in and out of Philadelphia International Airport.

Among those on board the inaugural flight were Tony Massare, Lycoming County Commissioner and Jason Fink, Lycoming Chamber of Commerce President.

Reporter Sean Coffey will have more on the inaugural flight on later editions of Eyewitness News.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos