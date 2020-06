WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Lycoming County, a group held a loud, but peaceful protest.

Protestors gathered at the intersection of Market and Third Street in downtown Williamsport. The group was peaceful, but did not shy down about letting their voices be heard.

The protestors did not stop traffic or get in anyone’s way, as passerby honked horns in solidarity. Police were not visibly present at the protest.