Williamsport Police still investigating statue vandalism and theft

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been over a week since the bronze bat was stolen from the Little League World Series statue in Williamsport.

The incident took place back on the 22nd and police have surveillance photos of a group of males seen kicking and pulling the bat until it broke off. A few hours later, around 2 a.m. that same day, a woman and man were seen picking up the bat and taking it with them.

Anyone with information about the people involved or where the missing bat is located is asked to reach out to Williamsport Police.