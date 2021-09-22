Williamsport Police seek help identifying hit-and-run driver

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Earlier this week a bicyclist was struck by a car, and the suspect fled the scene.

Now police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the driver.

On Sunday, September 19th, just before 7 p.m., a man was riding his bike around Washington Boulevard and Penn Street when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver did not stop and continued westbound on Washington Boulevard.

Williamsport Police Department Assistant Police Chief Jason Bolt says luckily, the 50-year-old man riding the bike survived his injuries.

“He is undergoing treatment at UPMC Susquehanna Health and our investigation obviously is still continuing,” said Bolt.

Police canvassed the area and were able to get surveillance videos that showed a black or dark-colored Chevrolet Cruze four-door sedan in the area when the accident took place.

Right now, it’s unclear if this is the vehicle that hit the man. Police remind motorists to cautious when traveling the roads with bicyclists.

“Every motorist, make sure that they understand that they have to share the road with other persons safely. In Pennsylvania, the law is you need to leave four feet of distance when passing a bicyclist if you’re a motorist,” explained Bolt.







Investigators have not confirmed that the dark-colored vehicle was the one involved in the accident, but anyone who’s seen a car that meets the description is asked to reach out to police.

Those in the area on Sunday who witnessed what happened, or anyone with surveillance cameras near the intersection, are asked to contact police at 570-327-7560 ext. 7630 or please email n-bonnell@cityofwilliamsport.org.