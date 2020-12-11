Williamsport police looking for missing teen

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police in Williamsport are looking for 16-year-old Ronald Maverick Wilton who has been missing for about a week.

They say Wilton has not been seen since December 2nd, and is believed to be endangered. Wilton is said to be in need of medication and may be a danger to himself.

The boy is described as a white male about 6 feet tall, approximately 140 lbs., with blondish-brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black and grey vested hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to contact Agent Justin Snyder of the Williamsport Bureau of Police at jsnyder@cityofwilliamsport.org.

Police say Wilton is also wanted by the juvenile probation department.