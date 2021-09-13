Williamsport police K9 Niko receives new bullet and stab protective vest

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — K9 Niko has received new armor that could be potentially lifesaving while working with the Williamsport Bureau of Police.

The $1,744-$2,283 vest was donated from a non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., that provides K9s across the country with U.S.-made and custom-fitted body armor.

The Williamsport Bureau of Police say Niko will now be sporting the bullet and stab protective vest while assisting police.

Niko’s vest is embroidered with “Born to Love- Trained to Serve – Loyal Always.”