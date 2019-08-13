Keep WBRE!

Williamsport Police investigating threatening phone calls

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Williamsport Police are investigating a pair of threatening phone calls they received this morning.

Police say the first call was received before 9 am this morning from a male caller threatening to kill people. The unknown caller made a second threat during another call a short time later threatening to go to City Hall with a weapon.

Doors at City Hall have since been locked down and employees have been notified of the threats. Anyone with business at City Hall today is advised to enter through the rear door.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos