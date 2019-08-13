Williamsport Police investigating threatening phone calls

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Williamsport Police are investigating a pair of threatening phone calls they received this morning.

Police say the first call was received before 9 am this morning from a male caller threatening to kill people. The unknown caller made a second threat during another call a short time later threatening to go to City Hall with a weapon.

Doors at City Hall have since been locked down and employees have been notified of the threats. Anyone with business at City Hall today is advised to enter through the rear door.